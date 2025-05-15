Space42 PLC today announced its pro forma consolidated financial results for Q1 2025.

Since its launch in October 2024, Space42 has continued to execute across its four strategic growth pillars, building the operational and financial foundation needed to scale globally. In Q1 2025, revenue reached US$115 million.

Despite this, the Company maintained a strong Normalised EBITDA margin of 53% and delivered a Normalised Net Profit of US$30 million, in line with Q1 2024. The margin on a normalised basis improved by three percentage points to 26%.

Space42 closed the first quarter with US$895 million in cash and short-term deposits, contracted future revenues of nearly US$7 billion, and tangible progress across each of its four strategic pillars, enabling it to continue scaling decisively and to capture the next wave of opportunity in SpaceTech.

Karim Sabbagh, Managing Director of Space42, commented, "We entered 2025 with a clear strategy and a platform built to scale. This quarter reinforced our discipline on margins, the momentum across our four strategic pillars and our focus on long-cycle delivery.

“We launched new assets in space, expanded coverage, and advanced programs that strengthen sovereign capabilities and position us to scale internationally. We are executing a model anchored in differentiated infrastructure and downstream applications in satellite communications and AI-enabled geospatial analytics.”

Sabbagh added, "Our focus is on programmatic and long-term engagements with our key customers. This go-to-market approach is well established within Yahsat Space Services, and the appropriate transformation is underway within Bayanat Smart Solutions.

"Our strategy is demonstrated by the dual-use satellite communication and earth observation platforms we are building and the differentiated outcomes we are delivering across national and international markets, with the latter segment to grow in relevance over time. That is how we create enduring value."

Space42’s disciplined execution continues to drive momentum across its four pillars:

1. Preferred Partner for Premium Geospatial Data

- Launched Foresight-1 and Foresight-2 satellites, laying the foundation for a scalable Earth Observation constellation that strengthens coverage and revisit rates.

- Synthetic Aperture Radar (SAR) manufacturing facility is on track to begin production in H2 2025, enabling sovereign production of high-resolution satellites and ensuring full deployment of Foresight-3, -4, and -5.

- High Altitude Platform Stations (HAPS) development site in Abu Dhabi is to be operational by June 2025. First in the region, the new facility will deliver more than 20 HAPS unmanned aircraft vehicles annually, supporting civil, environmental, and defence applications.

2. Global Leader in Geospatial Intelligence AI Platform Services

- GIQ platform is being scaled as the digital backbone for real-time, AI-powered geospatial analytics, enabling fast, informed decision-making across civil and defence use cases.

- MoU signed with FADA and EDGE to establish a national geospatial ecosystem and unlock downstream applications in surveillance, environmental intelligence, and secure mobility, with a total value exceeding USD 100 million.

3. Global Leader in Non-Terrestrial Connectivity (NTN)

- Thuraya-4 launched successfully; now in-orbit and on track for commercial service in H2 2025. The satellite enables a next-generation mobility platform and a suite of new products offering wider coverage, faster speeds, and enhanced capabilities.

- MoU signed with Viasat to co-develop a shared multi-orbit standard-based 5G NTN open architecture, creating a globally scalable platform for direct-to-device (D2D) and MSS services.

- IP Neo broadband terminal launched in Q1, addressing connectivity needs for critical infrastructure, logistics, and maritime sectors across underserved geographies.

- Thuraya One smartphone introduced as a commercial precursor to full D2D rollout, providing seamless integration of satellite and terrestrial networks through a single consumer-grade device.

4. Trusted Leader in Secure Connectivity

- Al Yah 4 and Al Yah 5 satellite programmes progressing on schedule and within budget; several units are now in testing phase, with satellite launches planned for 2027 and 2028.

These assets will enhance national secure communication capabilities across defence and civil domains

- Thuraya-3 service partially restored across key markets through rapid redeployment of redundant capacity, underscoring operational agility and Space42’s commitment to service continuity.