Siemens has signed a cooperation agreement with the Petroleum Projects and Technical Consultations Company (Petrojet) to boost cooperation in the field of specialized digital solutions for the industrial sector in the Middle East, as per an emailed release on June 22nd.

The agreement will also enhance the firms’ efforts in using their joint competencies to determine the opportunities that would boost the Ministry of Petroleum and Mineral Resources’ digital transformation strategy, contribute to achieving Egypt’s Vision 2030, and support key clients of the industrial sectors across the Middle East.

As per the deal, Siemens will provide Petrojet with its latest digital solutions and products, including the Siemens Xcelerator portfolio, which is an open digital platform that allows customers to speed up their digital transformation easier, faster, and at a large scale.

It will also offer Petrojet various technical training on automated operation, equipment, and control product solutions.

The digital solutions will also include automated operation, industrial communications, equipment, failure analytical products, motion control, industrial internet of things (IoT) platforms, cloud computing, predictive maintenance, and asset management systems solutions.

The companies will focus on water, oil, gas, tunnels, and infrastructure projects in the region.

“With this cooperation, both companies will join their forces to support the development of the industrial markets in Egypt, across the region, and also at a global level,” CEO of Siemens Digital Industries in the Middle East Mohammed Khalifa commented.

Copyright © 2022 Arab Finance Brokerage Company All rights reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).