The Investment Promotion Agency Qatar (IPA Qatar) has signed up global technology majors -Siemens and Emerson - for the establishment of a centre of excellence in Lusail City, thus adding significant value to the country's talent ecosystem and leadership in technological and software design.

IPA Qatar’s partnership with Siemens establishes the foundation for collaboration in the development of sustainable infrastructure projects in Qatar, leveraging Siemens' expertise in infrastructure, industry and mobility.

It aims to strengthen cooperation in key sectors, such as vertical farming, smart cities, and transportation. According to the agreement, Siemens is committed to fostering local talent and plans to increase its workforce to exceed 300 full time employees.

This will facilitate knowledge transfer and create new opportunities, contributing to the growth and development of Qatar's workforce.

The MoU with Emerson will accelerate the expansion of automation technology and industrial software excellence in Qatar. IPA Qatar will support Emerson in its development of a Centre of Excellence in Lusail City, which will serve as a central hub for fostering innovation, sharing technology best practices, and nurturing local talent in key industry sectors, such as energy utilisation, he added.

These agreements were signed today (May 24) on the sidelines of the 3rd edition of the Qatar Economic Forum.

Commenting on the signing, Sheikh Ali Alwaleed Al-Thani, CEO, IPA Qatar, said: "The new strategic partnerships with Siemens and Emerson are a significant step forward for IPA Qatar in achieving our mission to attract foreign direct investment and promote economic growth in Qatar."

"By collaborating with global leaders in technology, finance and innovation, we can create new opportunities for our local businesses and help them compete on a global scale. We are confident that these partnerships will lead to mutually beneficial outcomes and look forward to working closely with our new partners to drive sustainable economic development in Qatar," he stated.

Hakan Ozdemir, CEO of Siemens in Qatar, said: "We are happy to collaborate with IPA Qatar and embark on this partnership, as it signifies our strong commitment to collaboration and contributing to the digital transformation in Qatar."

"Together, we will contribute to Qatar's position as a leading business location for the technology sector in the region, by leveraging our expertise and working closely with local partners. Our aim is to make significant advancements in digitalisation, sustainability, and alternative energy solutions, creating a brighter and more sustainable future for Qatar through this collaboration," he noted.

Walid Samara, Vice President and General Manager of Emerson for the Northern Region, said: "Over the years, Emerson, as a leading automation technology and industrial software provider, has supported Qatar’s hydrocarbon industry and its position as a leading LNG producer and exporter in the world market."

"The development of our Centre of Excellence will unlock opportunities for industry collaboration in innovation, local talent development and the sharing of technology best practices," he added.

The signing ceremony was also attended by Matthias Rebellius, Siemens (Smart Infrastructure) CEO; Helmut von Struve, CEO of Siemens in the Middle East and UAE; and Mazen Ghannam, Emerson’s QatarEnergy Global Strategic Account Director.

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).