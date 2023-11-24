UAE - Sharjah Electricity, Water and Gas Authority (Sewa) has announced its successful digital transformation powered by global technology company SAP.

By implementing a comprehensive portfolio of SAP solutions including enterprise resource planning (ERP), HR management and industry-specific applications, Sewa will automate business processes, increase efficiencies and visibility over all areas of operations, and enhance services to employees, customers and partners.

Among the solutions that have been deployed are SAP S/4HANA, an ERP solution, industry specific modules such as IS Utilities, SAP Asset Manager, SAP Business Technology Platform, and for human resource management, SAP SuccessFactors.

As the first utilities organization in the UAE running live on SAP S/4HANA, the implementation was exceptionally accelerated and leveraged SAP Model Company for Utilities.

The project also aligns Sewa with UAE government’s digitalization strategy and includes integration with government entities such as Digital Sharjah.

On the key partnership, Director-General Abdullah Abdul Rahman Muhammad Obaid Al Shamsi, said: "The digital transformation is in line with Sewa’s motto of being ‘reliable, efficient and sustainable’ in all our actions. Leveraging SAP’s advanced technologies and global best industry practices, this transformation ensures we continue to enhance our services, increase efficiency, and attain the highest possible quality and safety standards."

The benefits of real-time reporting, reduced month-end closing time, and automating processes to ensure bill accuracy and provide a seamless mobile experience, including app-based meter reading, will benefit our customers directly, he stated.

"Automation will also enable our employees to focus on their core functions, while the deployment of SAP SuccessFactors aims to enhance our employee experience and development, ensuring we have an engaged and motivated team," he added.

Sewa said it had picked SAP Services to implement the solutions due to its deep expertise in the utilities sector as well as its focus on embedding sustainability metrics in its solutions.

Announcing the successful deployment of the solutions, Sergio Maccotta, Senior Vice President SAP Middle East and Africa – South, said: "SAP worked very closely with the Sewa team to create an innovative roadmap and transformation strategy, which will realize immediate benefits by delivering a smarter experience for customers and employees."

"With this digital transformation, Sewa has positioned itself for success in an increasingly data-driven and customer-centric world, in alignment with the UAE’s digital transformation goals," he added.

