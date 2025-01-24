Riyadh: The Saudi Data and AI Authority (SDAIA) announced the issuance of an accreditation certificate to artificial intelligence (AI) service providers within the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

The initiative is part of SDAIA's national efforts to improve the maturity level in the use of AI and to enhance the reliability of its diverse applications.

Such measures aim to elevate the quality of AI products and services available to citizens, residents, and visitors to the Kingdom.



Such organizational initiatives align with the goals of the Kingdom's Vision 2030, led by HRH Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Crown Prince, Prime Minister, and Chairman of the SDAIA's Board of Directors, reflecting his unwavering support to establish the Kingdom as a global technical hub for cutting-edge technologies and advancements in AI.



The submitted entities will undergo assessment via the "National Data Governance" platform, which features assessment tools for products and services across various maturity levels.

The most dedicated entities will earn incentive tags reflecting these maturity levels, culminating in the potential issuance of an accreditation certificate for the entity. The initiative is designed to encourage the responsible use of AI products and services.



The platform offers incentives to enhance adherence to and reliability of AI products, as well as to promote mature practices in the development of AI systems at the product and service level.

The certificate will be accompanied by a set of incentive tags for entities, categorized according to the risk levels involved, which are: conscious, adoptive, committed, reliable, and pioneer. This will be valid for one year and will reflect the maturity level of practices related to the principles of AI ethics stemming from the use of the product or service.



The issuance of the accreditation certificate aligns with the strategic objectives of the authority in supporting the Kingdom's leadership in the responsible use of AI. As the national reference for data and AI, the authority is dedicated to organizing, developing, and managing these sectors within the Kingdom.

This involves regulating data and AI through the establishment of policies, standards, and controls, as well as disseminating this information to the relevant authorities.



Entities can submit their applications for the service to obtain the certificate and tags through the following link to the National Data Governance Platform: https://dgp.sdaia.gov.sa/wps/portal/pdp/home