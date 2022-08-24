RIYADH — The National Cybersecurity Authority (NCA) has called on local cybersecurity startups to register for its new cybersecurity accelerator.



Starting from Tuesday, interested parties can use a dedicated platform on the NCA’s website www.nca.gov.sa to submit their application.



The accelerator forms part of the ”CyberIC" program for the development of the cybersecurity sector, and is one of the principal tools by which the NCA aims to stimulate the local cybersecurity ecosystem.



The accelerator program is designed to increase the number of cybersecurity startups by linking them with investors, targeting approximately 40 startups in the field within three years.



It will provide more than SR6.5 million in financial support for expanding companies, as well as provide more than 500 hours of guidance and direction.



More broadly, the accelerator aims to strengthen the entrepreneurship ecosystem in the Kingdom and encourage innovative and creative solutions to cyber challenges across a range of disciplines.



These include: data security, cloud security, Internet of things security, artificial intelligence security, and proactive information about cyber threats.



As well as increasing the number of companies specialized in cybersecurity, the accelerator will help to raise the percentage of local content in the domestic ecosystem, in line with the Kingdom's localization strategy.



The NCA is also working to attract foreign and local investors to the industry, as part of its efforts to develop the sector and build specialized national capabilities.



The NCA’s launch of the cybersecurity accelerator is made in partnership with its technical arm, the Saudi Information Technology Company (SITE), and Plug and Play, which is one of the largest technology business accelerators in the world.



Both parties will contribute to the program by helping startup businesses during their training, as well as by providing a supportive environment throughout the program.



Other focus areas include participating in follow-up and evaluation of projects, the application of best practice and the holding of workshops and supportive meetings where experiences can be exchanged and consultations carried out.

