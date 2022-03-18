Riyadh – Arabian Contracting Services Company (Al Arabia) has signed a contract to rent 40 digital billboards that will be installed on bridges and tunnels in Jeddah at a value of SAR 1 billion.

The contract duration is 10 years from the signing date on 16 March 2022, according to a recent bourse disclosure.

Al Arabia noted that the financial impact will reflect starting from the second quarter (Q2) of 2022, while the revenues for the full year 2022 are expected to increase by 5%.

The Saudi listed firm aims to expand in the field of information technology by increasing the number of digital billboards across the Kingdom.

Last December, Al Arabia endorsed the advertising sector in Egypt while expanding regionally outside Saudi Arabia.

