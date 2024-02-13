RIYADH — Saudi Space Agency signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with NorthStar that aimed to boost the growth of the Kingdom’s space industry. The MoU was signed by the Saudi Space Agency CEO Dr. Mohammed Al-Tamimi and NorthStar CEO Stewart Bain on the sidelines of the Space Debris Conference in Riyadh on Sunday.



The two-day conference, themed “Securing the future growth of the global space economy” and concluded on Monday, saw the participation of more than 50 countries around the world, and the presence of more than 260 leaders, experts, and speakers in the broad spectrum of space.



The agreement enables the Saudi Space Agency to build a collaborative relationship in the field of space situational awareness technologies with NorthStar, a world-famous company in the monitoring and tracking group of space objects. Through this agreement, both parties aim to enhance their collaboration in evaluating and exploring various opportunities that may arise in the future, as well as exchanging expertise and knowledge in the field of space situational awareness.



The agreement seeks to support the growth of the space industry in the Kingdom, develop research and development capabilities, and explore opportunities to build a center of excellence specialized in space situational awareness. It will also focus on managing space traffic, with an emphasis on research and exploration in space sustainability, space environment, and various sensor technologies such as optical, radar and radio frequency devices, and explore advanced data analytics capabilities.



It is noteworthy that the Saudi Space Agency continues to deepen its partnerships with stakeholders working in the space sector at the regional and global levels, as well as to enhance cooperation to achieve sustainability and progress in the field of space, in a way that develops its economy, and stimulates its innovations to serve the Kingdom and the humanity as a whole.

