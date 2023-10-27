RIYADH — In a stride toward technological advancement, the Saudi Data and Artificial Intelligence Authority (SDAIA) introduced the latest iteration of the "Tawakkalna Services" application on Thursday.



The upgraded version boasts new services and digital features designed to elevate the experience for government and private agencies, citizens, residents, and visitors.



The unveiling ceremony, held at the Four Seasons Hotel in Riyadh, saw the presence of senior government and private sector officials, underscoring the significance of this digital milestone.



Aligned with the ambitious Vision 2030 of the Kingdom, the revamped app signifies a national achievement. Its primary goal is to bolster government initiatives for seamless integration and facilitate enhanced service delivery to beneficiaries.



Addressing the attendees, Dr. Abdullah Al-Ghamdi, President of SDAIA, expressed gratitude for the unwavering support and directives of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman, and the Crown Prince.



Dr. Al-Ghamdi emphasized the pivotal role of modern data and artificial intelligence technologies, which have become integral to daily life, stemming from the Fourth Industrial Revolution.



Dr. Al-Ghamdi credited the remarkable strides made by SDAIA to the steadfast support of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, Prime Minister and Chairman of the Board of Directors of SDAIA. This support has significantly influenced the authority's ability to fulfill its crucial role in the realm of data and artificial intelligence.



Highlighting the collaborative efforts with government agencies, particularly the Ministry of Interior, Dr. Al-Ghamdi announced the launch of a new phase for the Tawakkalna Services application. He underscored the incredible results achieved through the implementation of data and artificial intelligence technologies. The outcomes, including digital platforms and technical achievements, have played a pivotal role in serving the country, its citizens, and residents, he added.

