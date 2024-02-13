Riyadh -- The Saudi Data and Artificial Intelligence Authority (SDAIA) signed a memorandum of understanding today with the Saudi Red Sea Authority (SRSA) to enhance cooperation between the two sectors in achieving government integration for a secure digital technical environment.

The MoU was signed on the sidelines of the Global Smart City Forum, organized on February 12-13 under the theme 'A Better Life' at Riyadh Arena.

The memo was signed by Nawaf Al-Sahan, head of Cloud Computing at National Information Center and Vice President of the SRSA for Digital Transformation, Khalid Al-Thunayan.

The memorandum included enhancing cooperation between the two parties to achieve government integration, adhering to cybersecurity standards for a secure digital technical environment, cooperating on providing government cloud 'Deem Cloud' for SRSA to benefit from the services it receives, strengthening the infrastructure and enabling digital transformation, exchanging knowledge and technical consultations in the field of smart city technologies, as well as the participation of SRSA in SDAIA's events and forums on AI and smart city technologies.