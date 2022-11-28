Riyadh – Naseej for Technology Company was awarded a SAR 17.24 million project with Saudi Company for Artificial Intelligence (SCAI) on 24 November 2022.

The deal covers the establishment of an electronic training platform and content development project, according to a bourse filing.

Last September, King Salman Global Academy for the Arabic Language awarded a project worth SAR 9.99 million to Naseej for Technology to create an online platform called Linguistic Assistant.

Linguistic Assistant aimed to help Arabic users in written editing by utilising artificial intelligence (AI) across various functions.

