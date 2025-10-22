Riyadh - Al Moammar Information Systems Company (MIS) was awarded a project by the Saudi Authority for Data and Artificial Intelligence (SDAIA) on 20 October.

The project, valued at SAR 98.04 million, involves the provision of IT products and services for SDAIA, according to a bourse filing.

Meanwhile, the contract is expected to be signed on 20 November 2025.

On 31 August, MIS inked two contracts worth a combined value of SAR 190.89 million.

All Rights Reserved - Mubasher Info © 2005 - 2025 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

