Riyadh – Saudi Arabia-based event planning platform Mila Celebrations has raised SAR 850,000 ($227,000) in a pre-seed round from angel investors, according to a press release.

Mila plans to use the funding to expand into the broader GCC market. It will also reinforce its app, expand its service offerings, and target more events, including corporate functions.

The company has organised more than 1,000 events, including weddings, birthdays, and graduations, positioning itself to tap into the Saudi event market, which surpasses SAR 50 billion annually.

Mila’s platform provides a seamless solution for organising events, handling everything from decor to catering, photography, and entertainment.

Muhammad Ghourbal, Founder of Mila Celebrations, commented: “The event industry in Saudi Arabia is evolving, and we aim to provide a premium service that makes celebrating special moments easier and more enjoyable.”

As the Saudi government continues its push toward economic diversification and domestic tourism under Vision 2030, Mila is well-positioned to meet the growing demand for high-quality event services.

All Rights Reserved - Mubasher Info © 2005 - 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

