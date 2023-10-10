A new infotainment platform launched by Saudi Research and Media Group (SRMG) and US film and entertainment giant Warner Bros will go live today.

Asharq Discovery, which was first announced in 2022, will feature Arabic language content on a free to view channel, SRMG said in a bourse filing on Tuesday, and was launched in partnership with Warner Bros.

“The launch of the platform responds directly to changing viewer preferences and the surging demand for Arabic-language content,” the company said in a statement to the Saud Stock Exchange, Tadawul.

Asharq Discovery follows the launches of Asharq News Network, which includes Asharq News and Asharq Business, and the more recently launched Asharq Documentary.

(Reporting by Imogen Lillywhite; editing by Seban Scaria)

