WASHINGTON — Minister of Communications and Information Technology Eng. Abdullah Alswaha met with Nvidia Chief Executive Jensen Huang in the United States on Thursday.

They discussed prospects for a strategic partnership in cutting-edge artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure technologies and advancing national capabilities in Saudi Arabia.

The meeting underscored the Kingdom’s leadership in adopting advanced technologies and developing AI-driven solutions, reaffirming its global position as a leading hub for innovation and emerging technologies.

The discussions also highlighted Saudi Arabia’s continued progress toward building a thriving digital economy founded on knowledge, innovation, and sustainable growth.

