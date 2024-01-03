The Saudi Electricity Company has launched its new application, Al Kahraba, which is mainly aimed at enhancing customer experience, improving operational efficiency as well as ensuring reliable performance.

This sophisticated digital platform offers integrated features for easy account management, providing customers with a seamless and enhanced digital experience.

Saudi Electricity Company CEO Engineer Khaled Al Gnoon emphasised the company's commitment to digital transformation and adopting modern technologies to meet the growing demand for electricity while enhancing service reliability.

He highlighted the application's innovative and adaptable technological services, aligned with the latest industry practices, for ensuring effective and continuous communication with subscribers and catering to their needs at all times.

