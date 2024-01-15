RIYADH — The Saudi Business Center (SBC) has launched the Unified Electronic Code service in collaboration with the Ministries of Commerce, Municipal and Rural Affairs and Housing, the Zakat, Tax, and Customs Authority, and the General Directorate of Civil Defense.



This service aims to provide the latest and most reliable electronic data of establishments, addressing the issue of visual clutter caused by the requirement for establishments to display their primary data certificates at their premises and branches.



It also aims to reduce the time spent in control and inspection operations.



In its first phase, the service includes linking the data of commercial registrations, municipal licenses, tax certificates, and civil defense permits to the Unified Electronic Code.



The subsequent phase will cover all operational data and licenses.



The Unified Electronic Code service contributes to ensuring the accuracy of data and enhances the transparency of the business sector by allowing consumers electronic access to the documents and certificates of establishments.



Business owners can easily access the service through the platform of the Saudi Business Center.



The Saudi Business Center offers more than 750 services through its 17 physical branches spread across 14 cities in the Kingdom.



The center plays several roles aimed at facilitating the initiation and practice of economic activities in the Kingdom, including proposing the development of policies and procedures in integration with the relevant government bodies, reviewing them, and reengineering them to be more concise and cost-effective.

© Copyright 2022 The Saudi Gazette. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).