RIYADH — Aramco Digital Company and Groq, a leader in artificial-intelligence (AI) inference, announced their partnership to establish the world's largest inferencing data center in Saudi Arabia. The strategic collaboration marks a significant step forward in advancing the Kingdom's digital transformation initiatives and solidifying its position as a global leader in AI and cloud computing.



The announcement was made on the sidelines of the Global AI Summit (GAIN Summit), which concluded in Riyadh on Thursday. The inferencing data center will play a pivotal role in Aramco Digital's vision to leverage advanced technologies that drive operational excellence and support the Kingdom's Vision 2030.



By combining cutting-edge AI and machine-learning (ML) infrastructure from Groq with Aramco Digital's strategic goals, the partnership aims to revolutionize data processing and analytics across various sectors. The facility will process 5.28 million tokens per second by the end of 2024 and 53 million tokens per second by 2025, setting a new industry standard and bringing advanced technology from Groq to the Kingdom.

