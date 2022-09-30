RIYADH: HRH Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz, Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia, Chairman of the Board of Savvy Games Group, today unveiled the Group’s strategy, which is aimed to invest SAR142 billion (US$37.8 billion) across four programmes each with specific objectives.

An amount of SAR50 billion has been earmarked for the acquisition and development of a leading game publisher to become a strategic development partner. SAR70 billion to make a series of minority stake investments in key companies that support Savvy’s game development agenda, in addition to SAR2 billion invested in diversified investments in industry disruptors to grow early-stage games and esports companies, and SAR20 billion in industry partners who add value and expertise to Savvy’s portfolio, Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.