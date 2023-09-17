RIYADH — The Communication, Space, and Technology Commission (CST) has released a road map for the utilization of the 5.9 GHz Band for Vehicle-to-Everything (V2X) technology.

This road map outlines CST's vision and plan to allocate the necessary frequency spectrum for V2X technology implementation in Saudi Arabia.

The primary objective is to stay abreast of rapid advancements in intelligent transportation systems and pave the way for the deployment of autonomous vehicles.

This initiative aims to enhance the quality of life in the Kingdom by bolstering road safety and furnishing drivers with crucial real-time data.

The road map encompasses a thorough analysis of V2X applications, communication types, and significant developments in this domain.

It also includes an examination of regulatory practices adopted in various countries, along with feedback from public consultations.

CST is committed to enabling cutting-edge technologies for V2X systems, with a particular focus on Cellular V2X (C-V2X).

This choice is underpinned by the technology's advanced use-cases and its seamless integration into existing 4G and 5G networks, which can be harnessed for V2X applications.

This road map complements the ongoing implementation of the Spectrum Outlook for Commercial and Innovative Use for the period 2021–2023 and aligns with the National Spectrum Strategy 2025.

It signifies CST's dedication to forging a prosperous and secure future through collaboration with relevant stakeholders.



