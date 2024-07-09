Ericsson has announced the extension of its successful R&D tie-up with King Abdullah University of Science & Technology (Kaust) for two more years, following the success achieved in their initial three-year collaboration.

This extension emphasises the commitment of both institutions to continue advancing cutting-edge technologies in telecommunications, including 5G and 6G with specific emphasis on on-chip reflective intelligent surfaces, and free-space optical communications, within the framework of Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030.

Since its inception, the partnership has fostered numerous valuable scientific publications and findings. The collaborative research focused on machine learning for frequency-selective wireless channels, Terahertz (THz) and free-space optical communications, and transparent and flexible intelligent surfaces.

Next-gen telecom

Building on these successes, the extended phase will delve deeper into the next generation of telecommunication technologies, with particular focus on on-chip reflective intelligent surfaces and free-space optical communications.

The partnership has also facilitated the exchange of knowledge and collaboration among students and researchers between Kaust and Ericsson Research in Sweden, enriching the educational and professional experiences of the participants and building a robust pipeline of talent that supports the kingdom's technological aspirations.

Pierre Magistretti, Vice President of Research, Kaust, says: “The extension of our partnership with Ericsson reflects our shared vision for pioneering the telecommunications landscape of tomorrow.

“Through this collaboration, we have been able to combine Kaust's research capabilities with Ericsson's industry expertise to produce groundbreaking scientific research. Our efforts have not only enhanced our research capabilities but have also contributed significantly to the development of a skilled talent pool in alignment with Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030. The next phase of our partnership promises even greater innovations, as we continue to explore the untapped potential of advanced telecommunication technologies.”

Collaborative research

Mashhour Al-Sudairy, Head of Local Content at Ericsson Saudi Arabia, says: “Our ongoing partnership with Kaust is a testament to Ericsson's commitment to fostering innovation through collaborative research. The initial phase of our partnership yielded significant advancements in telecommunication technologies, which have been crucial in pushing the boundaries of what's possible in the 5G and emerging 6G space.

“As we move into the next phase of our partnership, our focus will remain on harnessing the full potential of next-generation technologies to further revolutionise connectivity and telecommunication technologies.”

As Ericsson and Kaust embark on this extended journey, they reaffirm their commitment to driving innovation and further enhancing the development of local content and the growth of the kingdom’s ICT sector.--TradeArabia News Service

