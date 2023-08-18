Riyadh: Minister of Communications and Information Technology Eng. Abdullah Alswaha led a delegation representing the Saudi digital economy and innovation system to the Group of Twenty (G20) Digital Economy Working Group Meeting and Digital Economy Ministers’ Meeting in India.



The Saudi delegation’s participation includes meetings with a number of countries and private-sector companies with the aim of enhancing partnership and cooperation to support the digital economy and enhance innovation in the Kingdom.



The priorities of the Indian G20 presidency this year within the digital economy working group are centered around the three main topics of digital public infrastructure, security in the digital economy, and digital skilling.



The Kingdom is an active member of the G20, participating in shaping digital policies and in leading several initiatives to drive global efforts in bridging the digital divide. It holds advanced positions within the G20, ranking second in the amount of radio spectrum as well as digital infrastructure readiness, according to the International Telecommunication Union (ITU).



The Kingdom also ranks second among the G20 countries in the fastest-growing digital economies index as part of the Digital Riser Report published by the European Center for Digital Competitiveness.