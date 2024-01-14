Revenues of Egypt’s telecommunications and information technology sector increased by 75% to EGP 315 billion during the previous fiscal year (FY) 2022/2023, the Ministry of Communication and Information Technology stated.

The sector witnessed a growth of 16.3%, positioning itself as the highest-growing among state sectors for five consecutive years.

Egypt secured the third position globally in the Trust Index for cross-border outsourcing services in 2023, moving up from the 11th position within one year, according to a report by Ryan Strategic Advisory.

Furthermore, Egypt advanced 16 positions in the Global Mobile Internet Connectivity Index released by GSMI in 2023, ranking 79th compared to 95th in 2022.

In terms of fixed internet speed, Egypt topped the average speed in Africa with 64.5 Mbps in November 2023, according to a report from Ookla.

Copyright © 2022 Arab Finance Brokerage Company All rights reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).