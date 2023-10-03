The Ras Al Khaimah Economic Zone (RAKEZ) and Amazon UAE have entered a partnership allowing businesses registered within the hub to sell their products through the e-commerce marketplace.

The initiative is aimed at supporting small and medium enterprises (SMEs) to scale their businesses online, by enabling them to leverage Amazon’s connectivity.

As part of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), members of the RAKEZ business community will have access to Amazon’s services, including tools for seller registration and onboarding; seller education through on-site training, in-person workshops and live webinars; and support teams.

RAKEZ Group CEO Ramy Jallad said that with the UAE’s e-commerce industry expected to reach $9.2 billion by 2026, SMEs operating in the online space have the potential to unlock more opportunities. RAKEZ is home to over 18,000 companies, with several SME businesses focused on product sales.

(Writing by Bindu Rai, editing by Daniel Luiz)

