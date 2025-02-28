Qatar - The expansion announcement followed a signing of an agreement between QFZ and Qcloud, by Abdulla Hamad al-Binali, Acting Chief Operating Officer at Qatar Free Zones Authority (QFZ), and Zahid Saddiq, Founder and CEO of Qcloud, on the sidelines of their participation at Web Summit, Qatar 2025.

Qatar Free Zones Authority (QFZ) and Qcloud, a leading provider of hyperscale and wholesale data centre design consultancy and white space infrastructure solutions, announced the expansion of Qcloud’s business and head office in the Business Innovation Park at Ras Bufontas Free Zone.



This reinforces the company’s growing role in the region’s digital infrastructure sector.



The expansion announcement followed a signing of an agreement between QFZ and Qcloud, by Abdulla Hamad al-Binali, Acting Chief Operating Officer at Qatar Free Zones Authority, and Zahid Saddiq, Founder and CEO of Qcloud, on the sidelines of their participation at Web Summit, Qatar 2025, and attended by senior officials from both entities.



The agreement aims to push the boundaries of data centre innovation within Qatar and beyond, further strengthening the strategic partnership between the two entities, with a shared commitment to nurturing innovation, enhancing competitiveness, and driving sustained growth in the digital infrastructure sector.



Since establishing its presence in QFZ in 2020, Qcloud has seen remarkable growth – starting with a small local office, expanding to a 150sq m space, and now solidifying its long-term commitment with a new 300+ sq m head office within Qatar’s Free Zone.



Qcloud has worked closely with leading data centre developers and operators within Qatar, including MEEZA, Quantum Switch, and Ooredoo, demonstrating its expertise in delivering high-performance and secure data centre solutions that adhere to international standards.



Al-Binali said, “Qcloud’s expansion in Qatar’s Free Zones demonstrates our commitment to strengthening Qatar’s digital infrastructure. Through this partnership, we are driving the standards of high-performance, scalable, and energy-efficient data centres that support the growth of Qatar’s digital economy, by enabling advanced technologies and attracting global technology enterprises.”



Saddiq said, “Qcloud has benefited greatly from QFZ’s strategic support, business-friendly environment, and commitment to supporting innovation. The company recognises QFZ as a valued partner and looks forward to continued collaboration in driving technological advancements in the free zones, mainland Qatar, and beyond.”



With the support of QFZ, Qcloud is poised to play a pivotal role in enhancing Qatar’s data centre ecosystem, contributing to the growth of the sector within the State and its free zones.



QFZ recently hosted an event in collaboration with the Gulf Data Centre Association (GDCA), which is the largest data centre community in the Arabian gulf.



The event took place at the Business Innovation Park in Ras Bufontas Free Zone, where Saddiq was featured as a guest speaker. During his address, he discussed the challenges and opportunities in developing data centre infrastructure in Qatar.



He outlined a roadmap for advancing the country’s digital future, emphasising the importance of adopting hybrid design methodologies for new data centre projects, and investing in sustainable energy generation solutions.

He also commended QFZ’s vision and commitment to fostering dedicated development zones with robust power infrastructure, highlighting its role in prioritising data centres for future scalability.



The expansion and agreement with Qcloud is part of QFZ’s broader strategy to cultivate strategic partnerships with both international and local businesses.



By advancing an ecosystem that nurtures innovation and progress, QFZ continues to serve as a catalyst for the growth of data centre companies in Qatar.

