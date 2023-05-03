Qatar - The Communications Regulatory Authority (CRA) has launched a new version of its mobile app, Arsel, with the aim of enhancing the user experience and providing better services to consumers through a mobile-friendly interface.

The app allows users to file complaints and inquiries about telecom services, as well as services offered by CRA such as the Qatari domain names registration service and radio spectrum services, in addition to receiving updates and follow-ups from CRA on their complaints and inquiries.

Furthermore, through the app, users can access the e-Spectrum Services Portal, which allows them to submit requests for new, renewal, modification, or cancellation of frequency licenses. Also, the Portal allows them to view and track their submitted applications, as well as pay the required fees.

Director of the Consumer Affairs Department at CRA, Amel Salem al-Hanawi, said: "We continuously seek to develop Arsel App to introduce new services that meet the needs of consumers. The app upgrade is in line with CRA's keenness to use technology to provide a better experience to the consumers, which is consistent with the Qatar National Vision 2030 goals. One of which is the efficient delivery of public services; and transparent and accountable government. I would like to invite the public to use the App and take advantage of the services it offers."

The Arsel app is available for download from the App Store and Google Play. The App is integrated with the National Authentication System (Tawtheeq), which verifies the digital identity of users of government online services.

