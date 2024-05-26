Doha, Qatar: The world’s leading international research, training, and consultancy entity, Great Place to Work, has named companies operating in Qatar among the best workplaces in the technology sector.

Among the 60 countries that were recognised worldwide, the top 30 companies are from the GCC region for the year 2024. From Qatar, Cluster Security Services and MagniPro Technology Services took the top spots.

Speaking to The Peninsula on the sidelines of this recognition, Jules Youssef, Managing Director of Qatar, Oman, and Kuwait, Great Place to Work Middle East, said: “We extend our congratulations to the well-deserving winners of the Best Workplaces in Technology list. These companies represent the forefront of innovation and excellence in the technology sector, playing a pivotal role in shaping Qatar’s economy. Their dedication to fostering a positive work environment and promoting growth sets a commendable standard for the industry as a whole.”

The officials of Great Place to Work came up with the list by acknowledging an outstanding workplace culture, employee satisfaction, and innovation within the information technology industry.

Experts at Great Place to Work note that the companies named under this category are a testament to their commitment and dedication to creating a positive and inclusive work environment for their employees. All the firms topping the list have demonstrated excellence in leadership, employee development, and workplace culture, eventuating them to be recognised as outstanding leaders in the sector.

In a press statement, Youssef further commented “The technology sector plays a crucial role in driving innovation and shaping the future of work. The companies on this list are setting the standard for excellence in workplace culture and we are proud to recognise their achievements.”

Apart from the Qatar-domiciled, the companies in the GCC region that are recognised are Nets International, RemoteApps, KnowBe4, Trax Group, Maktabi Tech, Shift Electronics, ZenHR, Visiontech Systems International, LLC, IGTsolutions, RapidData Technologies, Cisco, ServiceNow, iot squared, Coberg Technologies, SentinelOne, ACSC, ShortPoint, DATAPATROL, RNS Technology Services, TechTrans, Selfdrive, ImageGrafix Software FZCO, HAKTRAK, One.com FZ LLC, NX Digital Technology, MVP, THIQAH Business Services Company, and StarLink DMCC.

