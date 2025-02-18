Doha, Qatar: Pass Delivery, a leading Qatari-owned logistics technology company, has partnered with SkipCash, Qatar’s leading digital payments fintech, to elevate the convenience of doorstep deliveries.

The introduction of Card on Delivery (CoD) now enables customers to make quick and secure cashless payments right at their doorstep, eliminating the need for cash and streamlining transactions for everyone.

By integrating SkipCash’s innovative digital payment solutions, Pass Delivery is taking a significant step toward a safer, more efficient, and cash-free logistics experience in Qatar.

This partnership aims to simplify transactions, reduce cash-handling risks, and enhance customer satisfaction. “At Pass Delivery, we are committed to innovating the logistics experience in Qatar.

Our partnership with SkipCash marks a significant step toward a cashless future, making deliveries safer and payments more efficient for everyone,” said Bashar Jaber, CEO & Founder of Pass Delivery.

“By integrating SkipCash’s advanced payment solutions, we ensure a seamless transaction process that benefits both businesses and consumers.” "Our partnership with Pass Delivery highlights SkipCash's role in advancing Qatar's digital economy.

By merging our secure payment solutions with their logistics services, we're enhancing transaction efficiency and security at the doorstep, pushing us closer to a cashless society." Said Mohammed AlDelaimi, SkipCash’s Founder & Managing Director.

This collaboration highlights Qatar’s growing shift towards modern, tech-driven financial solutions. By eliminating cash transactions, businesses can operate more efficiently, while customers enjoy a hasslefree, secure payment experience.

