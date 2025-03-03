Doha, Qatar: Qatar is well-established and perfectly positioned geographically enabling the country to witness ‘heavy investments’ in technology and telecommunications.

An official told The Peninsula that the country is an ideal hub for entrepreneurs for investments, focusing on growing the digital economy within Qatar itself.

Baran Yurdagul, Chief Operating Officer (COO), at Vodafone Qatar, said: “Qatar, in terms of its location, is a very advanced place because we are just in the middle of the Middle East and the GCC.”

He noted that the telecommunications operator is heavily investing in the enablers and capabilities of the country.

“The whole idea is that it’s an in-advance investment for us, but we believe it will pay back for us. So, we want to build the digital economy in Qatar and are focused on growing the digital economy within Qatar itself,” he said.

The official mentioned that the ecosystem and entrepreneurship are significant as Vodafone Qatar helps the startups to be the next unicorn in the region and globally.

Vodafone Qatar, one of the core connectivity players in the region, is also diversifying its revenue streams and services in the ICT digital space.

“What we believe is Vodafone Qatar is built to change the game of telecommunications in Qatar, and we are actively working with entrepreneurs and our partners to take this scale of Vodafone to the next stage,” Yurdagul said.

During the recently concluded Web Summit Qatar 2025, Vodafone Qatar showcased its innovations, products, and services.

He said: “The Web Summit concept is aligned with Vodafone because as a global player and connectivity provider, we help startups and entrepreneurs from the ideation stage to their ideas becoming commercial.”

Additionally, Vodafone Qatar signed several memorandums of understanding with Snoonu, Samsung, and other innovation systems during the four-day Summit.

Yurdagul further added, “Our agreements with these companies aim to foster the business owners, tech experts, and startups helping their ideas to be realised, while we continue to enlarge our partnership ecosystem to serve the community and Qatar.”

Leveraging the combined expertise of all of these organisations, the collaboration seeks to establish a growth platform, offering new opportunities for startups through initiatives such as training sessions, consultations, collaborative product offerings, and access to Vodafone Qatar’s advanced digital solutions.

The Chief Operating Officer concluded by stating that the entity is optimistic about driving innovation to the tech sector and boosting the resilience economy of the country. He said that customers in Qatar will witness numerous changes and schemes this year with new portfolio elements, digital services, and initiatives in the pipeline.

