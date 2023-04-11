Qatar - In continuation of its ‘Al Bayt Al 3oud’ TV commercial series, Vodafone Qatar has showcased the unprecedented role of 5G connectivity in enabling customers to navigate through challenges, stay connected with friends and family and enjoy a healthy and active lifestyle during the holy month of Ramadan.

As seen in the latest episode of the Ramadan-themed sitcom, featuring guest stars Mohammed Saadon Al Kuwari and Majed Al Mansoori, Vodafone’s 5G technology offers an instant solution to a struggling central character during a game of Padel, by easing his worries and restoring his confidence with the help of its unlimited data, superfast speeds, and highly reliable network.

Vodafone Qatar, which has recently been awarded as the World’s Fastest Mobile Network by Ookla, has been leading 5G deployment in Qatar since 2019 under its commitment to offer enhanced connectivity to consumers and businesses alike. The mobile operator has broadened its 5G offerings over the years with four Unlimited 5G plans now available to customers, including Unlimited 300, Unlimited 375, Unlimited 400, and Unlimited VIP. The different plans offer unlimited local calls and SMS, worry-free data roaming in over 155 countries and up to 500 international minutes, among a host of additional privileges.

Vodafone Qatar launched the 5-episode series ‘Al Bayt Al 3oud,’ translated as ‘The Big House,’ earlier in Ramadan to demonstrate the pivotal role of technology in uniting family, celebrating tradition and building community. Created in partnership with Qatari filmmaker, writer and producer, Hamida Issa, the series takes customers on an innovative experience of connecting with different members of a family through their relatable stories as they tackle various conflicts in Ramadan.

Diego Camberos, chief operating officer, at Vodafone Qatar, commented: “As a recognised global standard on internet connection speeds, Vodafone Qatar understands the immense value that innovative technologies such as 5G bring to our valued customers. We are consistently investing in and developing our 5G products to empower our consumer as well as business customers with first-class, reliable connectivity. This is also in line with Vodafone Qatar’s firm commitment to propel Qatar’s digital transformation journey and contribute to the creation of an advanced and digitally-connected Qatari society.”

Vodafone has invited the public to tune in to its social media channels every week to catch the weekly episodes of #AlBaytAl3oud. To find out more about Vodafone Qatar’s Ramadan campaign, visit www.vf.qa/ramadan.

© Copyright Qatar Tribune. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).