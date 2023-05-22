Qatar - Ooredoo is the Premier Sponsor of the Google Cloud Doha region launch event being held Monday at the Qatar National Convention Centre (QNCC).

The event will feature keynote speeches, presentations, breakout sessions, and networking opportunities with business executives, thought leaders, and dignitaries, offering the chance to gain insights into the new cloud region and the benefits and opportunities it will create for innovation, skills development, and digital transformation.

Attendees will have the opportunity to be part of keynote speeches and presentations; engage and interact with their peers and with Google Cloud, its partners, and ecosystem experts; visit the exhibition area; and attend breakout sessions to learn more about the latest cloud technologies.

Senior representatives of Ooredoo will take part in a panel discussion during the event, sharing insights into the cloud landscape in Qatar and the region and highlighting Ooredoo’s contribution to digital transformation.

Ooredoo will also host a booth at the event, where attendees can discover more about the techco’s many Google Cloud services, including Google Workspace, Contact Centre AI, and Multi-Cloud Local Connect, and discuss options with its experts.

Thani al-Malki, chief business officer at Ooredoo, said: “We are delighted to support the Google Cloud Doha region launch event as a Premier Sponsor. We have a longstanding, strategic partnership with Google Cloud and the launch of the Google Cloud Doha region will further broaden our business horizon and enable us to extend the range of solutions we can offer to our customers.”

The new Google Cloud Doha region will offer the latest in cloud technology, from artificial intelligence and machine learning to serverless infrastructure. The launch of the new region aligns with Qatar National Vision 2030, of which Ooredoo is a staunch supporter, aiming for complete digitalisation.

Ghassan Kosta, Qatar country manager, Google Cloud, said: “The Google Cloud Doha region launch will bring together Qatar’s top leadership, decision-makers, and key opinion formers shaping the digital future of Qatar. We are thrilled to have Ooredoo on board as one of the premier sponsors of the launch event, and we look forward to a successful and engaging event with their support and presence.”

Ooredoo has extensive experience in the data centre and cloud domain and in offering professional services such as integration support and consultation for business customers seeking digital transformation. Its partnership with Google Cloud encompasses a number of areas within innovation and new technology, including Google Workspace and Contact Centre AI.

Al-Malki added: “Google Cloud enables Ooredoo to extend its business and evolve into a future-proof techco. We look forward to continuing our mutually beneficial relationship with Google, and to further driving progress towards achieving the aims of Qatar National Vision 2030.”

© Gulf Times Newspaper 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).