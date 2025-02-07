DOHA: The electronic services recently launched by the Ministry of Justice will bring more efficiency to real estate transactions, said an expert.

“Updating the SAK application is a qualitative shift in the digital transformation of the real estate sector of the country,” said Ahmed Al Khanji, a real estate expert.

Speaking to Qatar TV recently, he said the new services include issuing a title deed to replace a lost one or a damaged one, correcting the type of property, correcting the owner’s name, handling mortgages among others.

“All these services will contribute greatly to serving investors and those who buy real estate, and clients. At the same time they will speed up the process. Of course, speeding up the process is an essential thing in the market movement,” said Al Khanji.

He said that if there is ease in the purchasing process or in the selling process and so on, the movement in the market will be greater and there will be greater attraction.

He said updating the SAK application will reduce time and effort for employees, investors, and those interested in real estate and bring more clarity to the real estate data.

“We can see transparency being developed in Qatar. For example, we have the index for real estate prices in Qatar. Of course, this has contributed greatly to making decisions when it comes to the real estate market,” said Al Khanji.

He said that the efforts by the Ministry of Justice in publishing real estate transaction data, whether weekly, monthly, or annually, contribute to clarity and transparency in the real estate market, whether in terms of transactions or in terms of prices and procedures.

The Real Estate Registration Department at the Ministry of Justice recently announced the launch of a new package of electronic services.

The initiative is part of the Ministry’s plan for digital transformation and modernisation of real estate registration and documentation services to achieve leadership in facilitating transactions and keeping pace with the sectoral plans of the Third National Development Strategy.

The new digital services package launched on the updated version of the SAK app includes the service of issuing a title deed in place of a lost one, issuing a title deed in place of a damaged one, issuing ownership statements, correcting the type of property, correcting the owner’s name, mortgage service, and mortgage release service.

The updated version of the SAK app allows the possibility of completing transactions electronically and receiving title deeds through Qatar Post services.

In the context of updating real estate services, the Real Estate Registration Department announced the activation of the QR code feature on updated title deeds, as this code provides users with many features such as viewing general data related to the property/real estate unit by simply scanning it with the camera.

It also provides the feature of determining the location of the property using the GIS geographic mapping system.

