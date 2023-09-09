Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Social Development and Family (MSDF) has signed a strategic partnership with delivery firm Snoonu to support national productive projects and provide a fertile environment for them to enhance their economic sustainability and enable them to adapt to changing market trends, in the presence of Minister of Social Development and Family H E Maryam bint Ali bin Nasser Al Misnad.

The agreement, which was launched in a ceremony held yesterday by MSDF’s Family Empowerment Department in cooperation with the popular Qatari delivery application Snoonu, aims to provide local home businesses with access to an easy and popular delivery application, to expand their reach and increase their visibility among potential customers.

On this occasion, Assistant Undersecretary for Family Affairs at MSDF, Sheikha bint Jassim Al Thani explained that this cooperation comes with the participation of more than 50 projects and continues to increase participation, to promote national productive projects to the highest levels of modern e-marketing, to keep pace with other companies in marketing their production, and to become a business leader and an effective part in the economic and social development of the State of Qatar in line with the ministry’s 2030 strategic plan, which set among its primary objectives work to involve relevant parties.

She also extended thanks to the entities that supported the project and provided various resources to develop the idea - represented by Social and Sport Contribution Fund (Daam), the NAMA Center and Snoonu company, expressing her hope to achieve many future goals and progress in economic empowerment programs for entrepreneurs.

Founder and CEO of Snoonu, Hamad Al Hajri affirmed that work will undergo to create opportunities for the prosperity and success of national productive projects, especially in light of the presence of technology and superior technical development, so that Snoonu will be the largest platform for national productive projects.

Al Hajri said 1,200 national productive projects will be received next year, noting that this will contribute to the prosperity of the local economy by supplying it with an annual amount estimated at QR480m from national productive projects, in addition to increasing employment opportunities, which are estimated at about 1,500 new job opportunities for the local community.

Al Hajri expressed his delight with the strategic partnership signed with MSDF to support and enable national productive projects, and enhance Snoonu’s commitment as a local company to the Qatari community.

Director of Family Empowerment Department at MSDF, Fatima Al Nuaimi hailed the partners who contributed to supporting this project by providing various resources, commending the role of the partners who were an important pillar and logistical support for achieving sustainable development, contributing to financing projects, providing material support as well as moral support, through resources, equipment, exchanging experiences and participating in project planning and implementation.

The agreement will make it easier for Snoonu app users to discover and support local and national projects, such as local chefs, local foods, and handicrafts, which enhances the sense of community, encourages the growth and prosperity of the Qatari economy, and promotes the spirit of entrepreneurship, by benefiting the experience and resources of both parties.

This collaboration aims to provide a seamless experience for local home businesses, allowing them to focus on what they do best, and provide high-quality products and services.

