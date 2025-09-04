Doha, Qatar: Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of State for Defense Affairs HE Sheikh Saoud bin Abdulrahman bin Hassan bin Ali Al-Thani chaired the Cabinet's regular meeting held on Wednesday morning at the Amiri Diwan.

Following the meeting, Minister of Justice and Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs HE Ibrahim bin Ali Al Mohannadi stated the following:

The Cabinet considered the topics on its agenda and reviewed a draft law amending some provisions of Law No. 8 of 2012 regarding the Qatar Financial Markets Authority, and decided to refer it for legislative review. The draft aims to enhance the efficiency of institutional work in the Authority and strengthen its powers with regard to its supervisory role in regulating financial markets and protecting investor rights in accordance with the latest international standards that encourage investment.

The Cabinet approved a draft Cabinet resolution amending the organization of some administrative units comprising the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology and defining their competencies. This amendment aims to establish and organize the National Center for Artificial Intelligence within the Ministry.

The Cabinet also approved a draft resolution by Chairman of the Qatar General Electricity and Water Corporation to organize a registry for registering licenses for establishing or operating a district cooling system or providing district cooling services, and to specify its data.

The Cabinet also decided to approve a draft letter of intent on cooperation in the field of humanitarian aid and development efforts between the Ministries of Foreign Affairs of the State of Qatar and the Swiss Confederation, and a draft air services agreement between the governments of the State of Qatar and the Macau Special Administrative Region of the People's Republic of China.

The Cabinet discussed the report submitted by the Ministry of Education and Higher Education on the follow-up of what was accomplished during the first half of 2025 to implement the objectives of the National Framework for Promoting Values and Morals in Qatari Society.

They reviewed the results that were achieved in relation to methods of protection, education, prevention, empowerment and other methods that aim to preserve the values ​​of Qatari society, which various entities are working on, each according to its specialization. Then, the Cabinet decided that the Ministry of Education and Higher Education would undertake the follow-up of the implementation of the objectives of this framework in coordination with the relevant authorities.

Finally, the Cabinet wrapped up its meeting by examining three reports and taking the appropriate decisions accordingly, which included a report of the working group concerned with evaluating the geographic information system in the State of Qatar, a report of the working group concerned with examining the results of evaluating the experience of reducing working hours for female employees who are mothers during the mid-year leave of the academic year 2023-2024, and a report on the results of the participation of HE Minister of Commerce and Industry in the Third Vision Golfe Forum to strengthen economic and trade partnerships between the French Republic and the countries of the GCC (Paris - June 2025).

