DUBAI: Presight, the region’s leading big data analytics company powered by Generative AI, has today launched the Presight AI-Startup Accelerator to support the next generation of AI companies.

This unique UAE programme, dedicated to artificial intelligence start-ups, will offer much-needed expertise, technological resources and networking opportunities to carefully selected businesses. It leverages Presight’s infrastructure and the wider G42 ecosystem to tap into a network of institutional customers and partners.

The Presight AI-Startup Accelerator will focus on companies from the MENA region, South-East Asia, and Central Asia and is intended to support companies that have developed a prototype, are ready to test the market, and scale their sales efforts.

Following a selection process, chosen businesses will join the 3-month acceleration programme, which provides world-class infrastructure support, including high-performance computing, access to cloud services, industry-leading data security and exposure to foundational LLMs, GPTs and algorithms.

The Presight AI-Startup Accelerator also offers invaluable AI industry access and mentorship, with hub-type support and engagement with other startups across the wider G42 ecosystem. It will help with go-to-market planning, scaling, founder training and integration with Presight’s own product pipeline, generating outstanding cross-selling, networking and promotional opportunities.

‘Graduates’ will leave the accelerator programme as mature start-ups with operational products, having found their market fit, proven their customer value and with a working business model.

Thomas Pramotedham, CEO of Presight, said, “The success of the global technology economy depends on building an ecosystem of thriving companies leveraging AI, big data, and analytics to open up new business models. The Presight AI-Startup Accelerator programme will identify the most promising businesses from different international markets and offer them much-needed expertise, mentoring, customer engagement, and technical knowledge to turbocharge their growth. It will build a strong community of founders connected to Presight and G42. I’m looking forward to seeing it progress.”

Dr. Adel Al Sharji, COO of Presight, said, “As a company deeply rooted in digital transformation through AI, our mission is to drive and enable that change—whether we are leading the transformation ourselves or supporting others in their journey. This programme was established with that vision in mind, to empower organisations and individuals by accelerating their progress and positioning them for success in the digital age.”



