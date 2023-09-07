Muscat: There are seven million mobile subscriptions as of the second quarter of 2023, an increase of 2.61 per cent over the first quarter of the same year, with an average usage of 87.6 minutes per subscription.

The total fixed-line phone subscriptions are more than 560,000, an increase of 0.15 per cent over the first quarter of the same year, with an average usage of 23.5 minutes per subscription.

As for mobile broadband, total subscriptions until the second quarter of 2023 were about 6 million, an increase of 4.78 per cent over the first quarter of the same year, with an average usage of 9GB per subscription.

The total fixed broadband subscriptions reached more than 540,000, an increase of 0.18 per cent compared to the first quarter of the same year, with an average usage of 531GB per subscription.

The total international minutes issued during the second quarter of 2023 was 188.8 million minutes, an increase of 8.38 per cent over the first quarter of the same year.

