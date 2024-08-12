Maktabi, Ooredoo’s one-stop business communication solution, has launched new packages that combine the essential fixed line and mobile communication elements in one service to meet the needs of small businesses across Oman.

This plan starts from OMR29.5 per month and includes a wide range of integrated communication security services and solutions for businesses, including high-speed Internet, mobile communications, fixed lines and security solutions for PC, laptop and mobile device, a statement said.

The all-in-one Maktabi and Maktabi+ plans have a great range of integrated services including Microsoft 365, which provides a range of Office desktop applications for efficient business management; TallyPrime, an easy-to-use, affordable, and integrated business management software used to digitise accounting and bookkeeping processes; and smart CCTV surveillance system for monitoring 24/7, it said.

Saoud Al-Riyami, Ooredoo’s Chief Business and Wholesale Officer, said: “We know that small, medium and home businesses are the backbone of our economy and having access to reliable connectivity and an awesome range of integrated solutions is essential to them and their customers. Our office-in-a-box solution and disruption-free connectivity help everything from the starting-out SoHo to the burgeoning SME meet their business goals.”

The Maktabi package provides SMEs (small and medium-sized enterprises) and SoHos (small office/home office) with reliable high-speeds of up to 60 Mbps, as well as four Shahry (prepaid) digital lines and unlimited Closed User Group (CUG) calls among employees, designed for every type of business across all the sectors. – TradeArabia News Service

