Oman’s Afouq Developments and Egypt’s Prime Group, in collaboration with the Ministry of Transport, Communications, and Information Technology (MTCIT), have announced the launch of the Sultanate’s first Artificial Intelligence and Advanced Technologies Zone.

The project, unveiled during the COMEX International Exhibition, is set to transform Muscat into a regional hub for AI, advanced technologies, and innovation-driven enterprises. With an estimated investment of OMR 100 million (approximately $265m), the zone will span 100,000 square meters and aims to attract both local and international technology startups.

Siham Al-Harthi, Chairperson of Afouq Developments, said: “Our shared vision with the Ministry of Transport, Communications, and Information Technology, under the leadership of Said Al-Maawali and his inspiring team, is to deliver a project that incorporates world-class technologies and future-ready solutions. This zone will stand as an architectural icon—drawing from global tech hubs while reflecting Omani heritage—and will serve as a launchpad for startups in a supportive, innovation-driven environment.”

Mahmoud Farrag, CEO of Prime Group, emphasized the project’s international scope: “Following the signing of the agreement, we immediately began forging global partnerships to bring this visionary zone to life. Developing a dedicated AI and advanced technology hub demands collaboration with globally recognized players—a process already underway. Prime Group brings deep experience from projects across Vietnam, the UAE, and multiple countries in Asia and Africa, supported by a global network of corporations, research institutions, and accelerators. This will help position the zone as a global platform for future investment and innovation.”

The Afouq–Prime alliance affirmed its commitment to delivering a globally benchmarked development that aligns with Oman Vision 2040, the nation’s strategic roadmap for economic diversification and digital transformation.

© 2025 Daily News Egypt. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

