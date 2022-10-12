Omani and Saudi companies have signed several agreements and memoranda of understanding (MoU) to invest in the ICT sector, reported Oman News Agency (ONA).

These agreements come within the framework of the visit of a Saudi delegation, headed by Abdullah Amer Al Swaha, Minister of Communications and Information Technology.

Present at the signing ceremony was HH Sayyid Kamil Fahd Al Said, Itcha Group’s Chairman of the Board of Directors.

The first agreement, between Ithca Group and Saudi Thiqah Company, aims to enhance cooperation between the Sultanate of Oman and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) in the field of implementing a product conformity, standardization and legal calibration system. It was signed by Said Abdullah Al Mandhari, CEO of ITHCA Group and Ayman Abdullah Al Fallaj, CEO of THIQAH Company.

Further, an MoU was signed between THIQAH company and Rihal company to cooperate in developing and implementing joint projects in the field of e-services and information technology (IT). The MoU was signed by Ayman Abdullah Al Fallaj, CEO of THIQAH Company and Azzan Qais Al Kindi, CEO of Rihal Company.

The Omani firm Osos and Saudi firm Cloud Solutions signed an MoU on mutual marketing between the two parties in the field of cloud technology solutions. This MoU was signed by Zahir Al Busaidi, OSOS Board of Directors member and Abdullah Al Mayman, CEO of Cloud Solutions.

Moreover, a memorandum of understanding was signed between Oman’s TmDone company and Saudi Jahez company to study and evaluate means of cooperation in the field of delivery services. This MoU was signed by Ghassab Salman Al Mandeel, CEO of Jahez Company and Yasir Said Al Barami, CEO of TmDone.

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).