Riyadh: Oman Broadband signed a cooperation agreement today with the Dawiyat Integrated Telecommunications & Information Technology Company in Saudi Arabia, in the field of communications and IT services.

The agreement seeks to provide the infrastructure for building fibre optic networks to enhance international connectivity between the Sultanate of Oman and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, enabling operators to achieve mutual strategic benefits. The signing falls within the framework of Oman Broadband’s participation in the LEAP 2024 tech event, held in Riyadh from 4-7 March 2024.

The agreement was signed by Engineer Sultan bin Ahmed Al Wahaibi, CEO of Oman Broadband, and Engineer Wael Al Ghamdi, CEO of Dawiyat Integrated Telecommunications & Information Technology Company in Saudi Arabia.

Engineer Sultan bin Ahmed Al Wahaibi, CEO of Oman Broadband, stated that the cooperation agreement will provide the opportunity to enhance international connectivity. This will be made possible by working on the readiness of the fibre optic network infrastructure to achieve “terrestrial connectivity” across the borders of both countries.

Al Wahaibi added: This agreement will contribute to enhancing the exchange of knowledge and experiences in the field of fibre optics and conducting reference studies to evaluate market trends and best practices within the communications and information technology sectors that serve both countries. In addition, it will improve the products and services provided by both companies through cooperation in designing and developing communications and information technology to meet market and regulatory requirements. This will allow us to focus more on innovation, research and development, thus unifying efforts to exchange and discuss emerging technologies and innovations. Furthermore, it will aim to establish joint research and development projects that would advance the latest technology in the field of communications and information technology overall and specifically in terms of fibre optics.

Dawiyat Integrated Telecommunications & Information Technology Company is a Saudi company, wholly wholly-owned by the Saudi Electricity Company (SEC). The company operates in the field of building and operating fibre optics for homes and providing integrated communications services. The company aims to improve the quality and speed of the Internet in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and achieve the objectives of Saudi Vision 2030 and the National Transformation Program 2020. The fibre optic network owned by the company covers all regions and cities of Saudi Arabia, reaching even the borders and is considered one of the most prominent components of the broadband infrastructure within the country.

