Muscat – Mobile phone subscriptions in Oman increased 3.10% to over 7mn in 2024 till April compared to the same period last year.

According to Telecommunications Regulatory Authority, average usage per mobile phone subscription also rose 4.19% in the first four months of the year.

However, total mobile broadband subscriptions decreased 1.41%, while average usage per mobile broadband subscription fell 7.60%.

The data further showed that total fixed-line subscriptions increased 3.03% to 596,809, while average usage per fixed-line subscription decreased 11.16%.

Fixed broadband subscriptions increased 1.86%, but average usage per fixed broadband subscription decreased 0.68%.

Additionally, total international call minutes increased 6.03%. Despite this increase, average revenue per minute for international calls via mobile phones decreased 7.76%, while international calls via fixed phone fell 10.32%.

© Apex Press and Publishing Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

