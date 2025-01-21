Muscat: Oman Broadband Company, the leading provider of fibre optic infrastructure in the Sultanate of Oman, and ST Engineering’s Urban Solutions business, a prominent provider of smart city solutions, have announced a landmark cooperation programme focused on developing smart city initiatives within the Sultanate.

This collaboration directly supports the digital transformation objectives and strategic ambitions outlined in Oman Vision 2040. The partnership will concentrate on building an advanced digital infrastructure capable of meeting future demands, implementing solutions that enhance the quality of life for residents, and promoting the sustainability of Oman.

The signing ceremony was a significant event, attended by high-ranking officials from both Oman and Singapore, including Sayyid Badr Hamad Al Busaidi, Foreign Minister, and K. Shanmugam, Minister for Home Affairs and Minister of Law of Singapore, underscoring the importance of this international collaboration.

The core of the programme involves joint exploration and collaboration on smart city initiatives to enhance urban and community development across Oman. Oman Broadband will provide the crucial foundation by deploying cutting-edge fiber-optic infrastructure to enable widespread digital transformation. Complementing this, ST Engineering Urban Solutions will contribute its specialized expertise in key areas such as smart mobility, smart utilities, and smart city operations platforms. This combined effort will deliver integrated smart city solutions designed to improve urban efficiencies and advance sustainability goals. This collaboration reinforces Oman Broadband Company's position as a leader in the telecommunications and digital infrastructure sector, paving the way for a more advanced and sustainable technological future for the Oman.

This programme is part of Oman's broader efforts to integrate the latest smart technologies and innovative solutions into its vital sectors, with the ultimate aim of establishing Oman as a regional hub for technology and knowledge. Eng. Sultan bin Ahmed Al Wahaibi, CEO of Oman Broadband Company, emphasized the significance of the partnership with ST Engineering Urban Solutions, stating that it represents a major step towards developing Oman's digital infrastructure and accelerating digital transformation through technology and knowledge sharing. He further highlighted the commitment to supporting Oman Vision 2040 by promoting innovation, localizing technology, and building strong partnerships with global technology leaders. Mr. Chew Men Leong, President of Urban Solutions at ST Engineering, echoed this sentiment, noting the collaboration’s focus on leveraging digital technology to address complex urban challenges and expressing enthusiasm for partnering with Oman Broadband to drive transformative outcomes that promote sustainable urban development and improve the quality of life for Omani residents. Al Wahaibi also stressed that the program is a starting point for developing advanced technologies to ensure the sustainability of cities in Oman, highlighting the implementation of smart systems for managing energy, data, and digital infrastructure as essential components. He further stressed the importance of empowering Omani human resources to acquire new skills, which will contribute to positioning Oman as a regional hub for technical innovation.

© Muscat Media Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).