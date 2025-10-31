SEOUL - Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang said on Friday he hoped the company's state-of-the-art Blackwell chips can be sold in China, although the decision needed to be made by U.S. President Donald Trump.

Speaking during his first official visit to South Korea in more than a decade, a day after Trump and Chinese leader Xi Jinping held talks there, Huang said he was delighted by the success of the meeting, but was not aware what they spoke about.

After the talks on Thursday, Trump told reporters aboard Air Force One that semiconductors had been discussed and China was "going to be talking to Nvidia and others about taking chips", but added, "We're not talking about the Blackwell."

The extent of China's access to Nvidia's chips has been a key point of friction with the United States.

Washington levies export controls on sales of Nvidia's most advanced AI chips to China, seeking to limit its tech progress, particularly in applications that could help its military.

Huang has tried to persuade the Trump administration to loosen the controls, saying Chinese AI's dependence on U.S. hardware was good for America.

