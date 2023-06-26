MAKKAH — The Saudi Communications, Space and Technology Commission said that the Hajj pilgrims are major beneficiaries of the fast growth of the highly advanced technologies in the holy cities of Makkah, Madinah and the holy sites.



There are 6,000 communication towers in the holy cities and the holy sites serving the communications and information technology (CIT) service providers, registering an increase of up to 74 percent. The number of fifth-generation towers soared 1205 percent, reaching more than 2900. These provide more than 10,500 WiFi access points in Makkah, Madinah, and the holy sites, an increase of up to 118 percent, the commission said in a statement.



The pilgrims embrace these technologies and that enabled them to take advantage of all the facilities and services in this regard. They broadcast video clips depicting scenes of faith and spirituality from Makkah through modern applications and various social media platforms.



Many pilgrims take pictures and videos that convey the real scenes where they live in Makkah and circulate audios and videos through various social media platforms.



During the pilgrimage season, various communication platforms and modern applications are among the most important means used by the pilgrims to communicate with their loved ones.

