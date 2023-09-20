UAE - A new vision and strategy for Abu Dhabi Media Network was launched on Tuesday by His Highness Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council.

During a launch ceremony held at Abu Dhabi National Theatre, Sheikh Khaled endorsed a detailed overview of the new vision and strategy, which focuses on key public service pillars aimed at elevating the public media landscape, developing engaging educational and informative content tailored to all segments of the community, and accelerating the growth of the knowledge economy across all broadcast, digital and print media platforms.

The event was also attended by Sheikh Zayed bin Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the National Media Office.

New integrated media organisation will highlight national identity and values through enhanced content to enrich communities across its various media platforms.

The new media network will operate on a set of strategic pillars, which will further enhance impactful media content that reflects the Emirati identity and highlights the country’s progress, achievements and development across vital sectors, in order to further strengthen its regional and international position, said a statement.

The strategy involves the launch of Al Ittihad News Centre, which will operate as a unified media centre across the organisation’s various news platforms to provide professional and accurate coverage of local, regional and global developments in different languages. It will also enable specialised round the clock news bulletins across finance, business, economic affairs, sports and more, in line with best practices in media reporting.

Under the strategy, Al Ittihad newspaper, which carries a new look and feel, will now be published in both Arabic and English, featuring news reporting in line with the highest international media standards.

Additionally, the strategy involves the development of a diverse array of media content that reflects the aspirations of the UAE community through the organisation’s affiliated channels and media outlets, it said.

The new strategy also focuses on themes related to women and families, through content for Zahrat Al Khaleej magazine in both Arabic and English, to highlight the journeys of successful women in the UAE and Arab world, as well as their personal, social and national achievements.

The strategy emphasises the importance of producing rich, diverse and impactful children’s content, in both Arabic and English, for Majid magazine and Majid Kids TV. Based on Emirati values, the content will aim to heighten curiosity for learning, exploration, and research, and cultivate an interest in science among children through interactive games and smartphone applications.

In line with plans to distribute enhanced content across the network’s broadcast digital and social platforms, the new strategy will also modernise the radio network by broadcasting a diverse range of programming across six pillars – news, sports, Emirati affairs, entertainment, education and knowledge, and children – in Arabic, English, and Hindi.

Sheikh Khaled affirmed the importance placed by UAE leadership on the media sector, underlining the active role it has played in supporting the country’s progress and prosperity over the last 50 years.

His Highness added that the launch of the new Abu Dhabi Media Network reflects this vision, highlighting that the planned upskilling of national talent will encourage the building of a comprehensive and integrated national media ecosystem that will play a fundamental role in the country’s progress, in alignment with long-term strategic goals, national priorities and sustainable development trends.

The transformation of Abu Dhabi Media Network, which reports to Abu Dhabi Media Office, aims to accelerate the development of a national media ecosystem, in line with strategic national interests, and keep pace with the rapid development of the global media sector.

The new network will employ state-of-the-art infrastructure and cutting-edge technology, in line with the highest global standards, delivering diverse educational, informative, and entertainment programming for various age groups, as well as media content and news programming for non-Arabic speakers, said the statement.

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).