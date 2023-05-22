Amsterdam-based mobile, PC and console games developer, MY.GAMES, has partnered with UAE's AD Gaming and will set up its regional headquarters in Abu Dhabi.

MY.GAMES will hire and develop local game developers, creating tens of jobs over the next five years, according to a statement from Abu Dhabi Media Office. Its Abu Dhabi-based team will work on more than 70 games across AD Gaming’s portfolio, including titles such as War Robots, Rush Royale, and Hustle Castle.

“MY.GAMES selecting Abu Dhabi as their home in the fast-growing MENA gaming market is yet another demonstration of the thriving gaming ecosystem that AD Gaming has developed," James Hartt, Director of Strategic Initiatives and Business Development at AD Gaming, said.

AD Gaming is home to more than 50 gaming companies, including international industry giants such as Unity Technologies and Ubisoft, as well as local success stories such as Boss Bunny, AA Meta, and more.

Abu Dhabi is developing an active gaming and e-sports industry. Last month, AD Gaming partnered with Games for Change to host the first-ever Games For Change Summit in the Middle East.

Saudi Arabia is also aiming to become a global gaming hub.

The kingdom's sovereign wealth fund, PIF, has stakes in Nexon, Capcom and Koei Tecmo. In Februray, PIF raised its stake in Japanese video game developing company Nintendo to 7.1%.

Saudi's Savvy Games Group's strategy aims for $37.7 billion investments in the industry and setting up to 250 game companies in the kingdom. This is expected to create 39,000 jobs and raise the sector’s gross domestic product contribution to 50 billion Saudi rials ($13.33 billion) by 2030.

