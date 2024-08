U.S. businessman Elon Musk on Wednesday said his artificial intelligence startup xAI is not considering an acquisition of chatbot startup Character.AI, according to a statement on social media website X.

Earlier, news website The Information reported that xAI is considering buying Character.AI as it looks for more ways to test its Grok AI models. (Reporting by Gursimran Kaur and Angela Christy in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath and Christian Schmollinger)