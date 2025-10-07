With capabilities of AI advancing every year, its potential to address challenges once thought unsolvable is rapidly expanding, from the possibility of curing genetic diseases to transforming urban mobility or enabling green data centres.

With the global AI market set to reach $4.8 trillion by 2033 (as per UNCTAD data), the race to deploy AI for critical sectors has never been more urgent. Against this backdrop, Gitex Global 2025 convenes as the world’s largest tech and AI event in Dubai. This year’s edition, to be held from October 13-17 will highlight significant developments in biotech, physical AI, quantum computing, semiconductors, and data centres.

The show will unite over 6,800 tech enterprises and 2,000 startups, with participation from 180 countries, bringing together the companies leading the world’s most ambitious AI infrastructure expansion.

Global tech enterprises including Alibaba Cloud, AMD, AWS, Dell, e&, G42, Google, HPE, Huawei, IBM, Microsoft, Oracle, Salesforce, Siemens, and Snowflake anchor the showcase, with new incoming innovations from Cerebras, Datadog, Mitsubishi, Qualcomm, Rital, ServiceNow, Tata Electronics, Telecom Italia, and Tenstorrent.

Running in parallel is Gitex’s startup showcase, Expand North Star, from October 12-15 at Dubai Harbour, hosted by the Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy.

Celebrating its 10th edition, the show connects 2,000 of the world’s most promising startups, with the highest percentage of growth & late-stage startups anywhere, with over 1,200 investors managing US$1.1 trillion assets.

Trixie LohMirmand, EVP of DWTC, the organiser of Gitex Globally, said: "Future-critical sectors including data centres, biotech, quantum, and robotics are where AI ingenuity is converging with humanity’s most pressing challenges. Gitex Global 2025 gives new impetus to these transformative technologies, while continuing to being the harbinger of innovation-led progress across industries and global economies."

Record participation from fast-emerging tech economies

The show marks a record year for international participation, with Brazil joining as Country Partner with its largest-ever tech delegation, alongside the Serbian Chamber of Commerce and Industry and Tech Destination Pakistan as key partners.

New pavilions debut from Canada, Chile, Ecuador, Spain, and Türkiye, in addition to expanded representation from Europe, Central Asia, LATAM, Africa, and the Levant.

Tatiana Riera, COO, ApexBrasil, said: "ApexBrasil is excited to be at Gitex Global and Expand North Star with over 50 incredible startups and innovation hubs. It's a great opportunity to show how Brazil is driving innovation and creating tech solutions for global challenges."

Marko Čadež, President, Serbian Chamber of Commerce and Industry, added: “In the age of ubiquitous AI solutions, Serbian startups at this year’s edition demonstrate practical examples of AI applications across diverse fields: from well-being and energy to sentiment diagnostics on social media, showcasing the full depth and breadth of Serbian tech.”

Super data centres - AI factories of the future

With global data centre investments set to exceed $500 billion in 2025 (BofA Research), Gitex Global welcomes one of the biggest global investors in this sector, O’Leary Ventures, building the world’s largest AI data centre industrial park in Canada.

Paul Palandjian, CEO & Co-General Partner, O’Leary Ventures, commented: "The UAE has become the crossroads and a world leader in the development of technology and AI. No other place has the leadership vision, resources and commitment to attract a world-class cohort across every industry.”

Adding a regional perspective, Hassan Alnaqbi, CEO of Khazna, MENA’s largest hyperscale data centre provider and a G42 company, leads the discussions on whether infrastructure, energy and policy can scale fast enough to keep pace with giga AI factories.

Copyright 2025 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).