Jeddah: King Abdulaziz University has launched the first edition of its program on the use of artificial intelligence in education and scientific research. This program, the first of its kind in Saudi universities, aims to provide participants with a comprehensive understanding of utilizing AI in data analysis, leadership, and management.

The program seeks to establish a clear vision, set goals, strategies, policies, and future perspectives for the educational and research process, aligning them with technological advancements.



Vice President for Graduate Studies and Scientific Research at King Abdulaziz University Dr. Amin Yousef Noaman emphasized the critical importance of AI in enhancing the learning process and meeting the growing demands of the job market, as it helps students obtain the right job after graduation. He highlighted the university's commitment to staying up-to-date with these changes by continuously addressing needs and requirements.



The program spans an entire semester and includes 50 hours of training and 30 hours of assignments. A team of specialized faculty members from King Abdulaziz University will lead these sessions, ensuring that students are equipped to effectively utilize these modern technologies in their academic and research endeavors.