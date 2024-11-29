ABU DHABI - Khalifa University of Science and Technology and Lockheed Martin, a leader in global security and aerospace, today announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to broaden their collaboration in advancing aerospace and defense technologies and fostering human capital development in the UAE.

The MoU was signed by Prof. Ebrahim Al Hajri, President Khalifa University, and Frank St. John, Chief Operating Officer, Lockheed Martin, in Abu Dhabi. Senior officials from both partners were present on the occasion.

As a first step under the agreement, Lockheed Martin will expand its Center for Innovation and Security Solutions (CISS) to Khalifa University’s Main Campus, creating a platform for long-term innovation, training, and technological leadership, thereby strengthening the UAE’s position as a global leader in aerospace and defense capabilities.

Prof. Ebrahim Al Hajri said: “The agreement is part of Khalifa University’s continued commitment to developing national competencies and supporting innovation in aerospace and defense technologies. It also stands as a testament to the confidence that global industries have in the university’s capability to provide innovative solutions to their challenges. This agreement by Lockheed Martin, a global defense industry leader, is the result of a strategic cooperation with Khalifa University that began several years ago and culminates in the university’s selection as a partner to host the expanded research centre.”

Frank St. John said: “This partnership with Khalifa University marks a significant step forward in advancing aerospace and defense technologies in the UAE. By collaborating closely, we are dedicated to empowering local talent and driving innovation that will strengthen our industry while contributing to the region’s broader goals of security and prosperity through economic growth.”

Founded in 2014 in Masdar City, the CISS will continue to focus on pioneering research, developing systems, and driving innovation in areas such as artificial intelligence, advanced simulation technologies, autonomous systems, and data analytics. It will serve as a hub for collaboration on real-world projects that accelerate talent development and critical technologies, supporting the UAE’s strategic goals in defense, aerospace, and security.

This strategic partnership with Khalifa University reinforces Lockheed Martin’s commitment to advancing national security and aligns with the UAE’s vision of strengthening human capital development through education, innovation, and technological excellence.

The partnership focuses on bridging the gap between academic research and real-world industry applications, emphasizing innovative solutions that address current and future challenges.

By working together on educational and research and development projects, Lockheed Martin and Khalifa University will enhance UAE skill sets and cutting-edge technologies with potential for commercialization, ensuring their joint contributions to the UAE’s defense and aerospace sectors.